Chatrapathi: Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas starrer to release on THIS date; first look out

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, who made his acting debut with the film 'Alludu Seenu' is all set to star in the Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli's hit Telugu film 'Chatrapathi'. The actor has been working on the Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli's 'Chatrapathi' for a while now and finally he has announced the release date of the film. Actor Srinivas also shared a poster of the film on social media.

On Monday, Sreenivas took to his Twitter account and shared the poster of his upcoming film. His caption read, "The wait is over #Chatrapathi in cinemas on 12th May, 2023. Cannot wait to show you all our hardwork & this action-packed dhamaka. Written by the one and only #VijayendraPrasad, directed by #VVVinayak." The VV Vinayak directorial has completed filming and now the film is in post-production.

In the first-look poster, Sreenivas stands shirtless, showing his chiselled physique. With a copper bowl in one hand and wounds on his back, he is seen standing in the water. His arm and neck are adorned with holy threads. The aggressive nature of Sreenivas' character is apparent from his stance.

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas has worked very hard on his physique for this film. Seeing the first look of the actor, the fans are eagerly waiting for the film.

Meanwhile, the 2005 release Chatrapathi, which was helmed by S. S. Rajamouli and produced by B. V. S. N. Prasad, starred Prabhas and Shriya Saran in the lead roles. The film also featured Shafi, Bhanupriya and Pradeep Rawat in supporting roles. It released on 29 September 2005.

Speaking of Chatrapathi (2023), the film also stars Nushrat Bharucha, Amit Nair, Rajendra Gupta, Swapnil and Ashish Singh in pivotal roles. Tanishk Bagchi is composing the music for the film.

