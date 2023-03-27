Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula introduces her boyfriend Rohan Thakkar to the world; shares mushy pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANSHULAKAPOOR Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula introduces her boyfriend

Arjun Kapoor's sister, Anshula Kapoor is quite candid about her thoughts and confidently expressed them. She often speaks about body positivity and tries to convey her thoughts via social media. She has now shared a loved-up picture with her boyfriend screenwriter Rohan Thakkar, thus making their relationship Instagram official.

On Monday, Boney Kapoor's daughter Anshula took to her Instagram account and posted a dreamy picture with her boyfriend Rohan Thakkar. In the breathtaking picture, the couple is gazing into each other’s eyes while posing in an infinity pool. Sharing the picture, she simply wrote, "366" hinting that the pair celebrated their one-year anniversary.

Several celebrities, including Janhvi Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and others, poured love on the pair shortly after she posted the photo.

Anshula Kapoor recently talked about body positivity in a post. She shared an image of herself in an off-shoulder bodysuit and wrote, "Over the years, I’ve endlessly told myself that bodysuits aren’t flattering for my body shape. I’ve stopped myself from wearing them more times than I can count. But I had a realization earlier this year. There’s a lot of hidden joy in being able to try everything I never let myself explore before, at least once. I want to experience that thrill. Am I owning it? Who cares!! Am I having fun? Oh 100% yes! Still learning and trying not to let my stretch marks, cellulite, tummy rolls etc get the best of me & my insecurities. This is me just letting my curls loose, having the best time with the team I trust most, and loving every minute of it."

For the uninitiated, Anshula and Arjun Kapoor are the children of actor and producer Boney Kapoor from his first marriage to Mona Kapoor. After they divorced, Boney Kapoor wed Sridevi in 1996 and welcomed Janhvi and Khushi into the world.

