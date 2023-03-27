Ram Charan finally reveals his film RC 15 is titled Game Changer; shares first look

Monday, March 27, 2023
     
Helmed by Shankar, the first look of Ram Charan starrer Game Changer has been released on his birthday.

New Delhi Updated on: March 27, 2023 19:03 IST
After the stupendous success of 'RRR' last year, Ram Charan is all set with his next film. On the occasion of his birthday, he shared the title of the upcoming film with Kiara Advani as a return gift to his fans. The actor has stirred the internet by announcing the title of his RC-15 film. Helmed by Shankar, Ram Charan's 15th film is titled 'Game Changer'.

On Monday, the actor shared a teaser revealing the title of the film. Ram Charan wrote, "#GameChanger it is." The teaser started with a roulette wheel and ended with a chess board. The theme music of the teaser had a very catchy tune.

Soon after that, Ram Charan shared his first look from his much-anticipated flick. Sharing the poster, he wrote, "I couldn’t have asked for a better birthday gift !! #GameChanger Thank you @shanmughamshankar sir." 

Ram Charan's co-star Kiara Advani also shared the teaser on social media and wrote, "Happiest Birthday to my dearest friend and costar @alwaysramcharan !! May this truly be a Game Changer in every way ."

Written by Karthik Subburaj, 'Game Changer' marks Shankar's Telugu debut. Apart from Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the film stars Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Naveen Chandra, Nassar, Samuthirakani, Raghu Babu and others in prominent roles. When the film was announced, the makers released a poster featuring the actors dressed in suits, which created curiosity about the film's story. However, the makers have kept the story and theme of the film under wraps.

