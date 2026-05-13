Sonipat Municipal Corporation election result 2026: Full list of ward and party-wise winners

Sonipat:

The counting of votes for the Sonipat Municipal Corporation in Haryana is underway. The elections were conducted on May 10 across a total of 22 wards of the Sonipat Municipal Corporation. In these 22 wards, more than 2.96 lakh voters exercised their franchise. A total of 264 polling stations were set up across the municipal area. The administration had made stringent security arrangements at all these stations to prevent any untoward incident. The district administration had deployed additional police forces to maintain order around counting centres. Barricades, CCTV monitoring, and restricted movement zones are in place to avoid crowding. So far, no disruptions have been reported from any location, officials said.

A total of 110 candidates initially filed nominations for the councillor positions. During scrutiny, three nominations were rejected, and 19 candidates withdrew their names on the instructions of the BJP and Congress. After this, a total of 88 councillor candidates remained in the fray. Across all 22 wards, the fight is largely a direct battle between the BJP and Congress. The Congress fielded 19 new faces, while the BJP has introduced 10 new candidates.

Here's the full list of ward and party-wise winners:

Ward No. Winning candidate Political party 1 Jai Kumar Congress 2 Mukesh BJP 3 Surinder Madan BJP 4 Tribhuvan Kaushik BJP 5 Reena Saini BJP 6 Nisha BJP 7 Muniram BJP 8 Kunal Kaushik BJP 9 Meena BJP 10 Sanjay Kumar BJP 11 Sangita BJP 12 13 Mahesh Luthra BJP 14 Kiran Chandana BJP 15 Tek Chand BJP 16 Anurag Jain Congress 17 Sunita BJP 18 Sunita Devi BJP 19 Rajesh Congress 20 21 22

What happened in the Sonipat Municipal Corporation 2020?

The last Sonipat Municipal Corporation elections were held in 2020, in which the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the single largest party with 10 seats. The Congress party won nine seats, while one Independent candidate was elected as a corporator in the Municipal Corporation.

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