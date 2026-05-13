Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Haryana
  3. Sonipat Municipal Corporation election results LIVE: BJP wins Ward No. 2, counting underway
 Live now

Sonipat Municipal Corporation election results LIVE: BJP wins Ward No. 2, counting underway

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
Updated:

Sonipat Municipal Corporation election results 2026 LIVE: Vote counting for the Sonipat Municipal Corporation has begun, where over 2.96 lakh voters cast ballots across 22 wards to decide the Mayor and 88 councillor candidates.

Sonipat Municipal Corporation election results 2026 LIVE Updates
Sonipat Municipal Corporation election results 2026 LIVE Updates Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

The counting of votes for the Sonipat Municipal Corporation in Haryana is underway. This time, elections were conducted across a total of 22 wards of the Sonipat Municipal Corporation. In these 22 wards, more than 2.96 lakh voters exercised their franchise. All these voters will determine the political fate of candidates contesting for the posts of Mayor and Councillors. A total of 264 polling stations were set up across the municipal area. The administration had made stringent security arrangements at all these stations to prevent any untoward incident.

While 9 candidates are trying their luck for the Mayor's post, a total of 110 candidates initially filed nominations for the councillor positions. During scrutiny, three nominations were rejected, and 19 candidates withdrew their names on the instructions of the BJP and Congress. After this, a total of 88 councillor candidates remain in the fray. In Ward No. 8, former BJP councillor Puneet Rai contested as an independent after being denied a ticket by the party. Across all 22 wards, the fight is largely a direct battle between the BJP and Congress. The Congress fielded 19 new faces, while the BJP has introduced 10 new candidates.

The last Sonipat Municipal Corporation elections were held in 2020, in which the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the single largest party with 10 seats. The Congress party won nine seats, while one Independent candidate was elected as a corporator in the Municipal Corporation.

Stay tuned to indiatvnews.com for all the latest updates on the Sonipat​ Municipal Corporation election results

Live updates :Sonipat Municipal Corporation election results

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 9:29 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    BJP candidate Mukesh Bamaniya wins from Ward No. 2

    The Bharatiya Janata Party has registered its first victory in the Sonipat Municipal Corporation election. Mukesh Bamaniya has won from Ward No. 2. Bamaniya received 3,405 votes, while Independent candidate Surender Niyar secured 1,872 votes. The BJP candidate clinched the win with a comfortable margin of 1,533 votes.

  • 8:54 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Sonipat Municipal Corporation result: Congress candidate wins Ward No.1

    The BJP has suffered its first setback in the Sonipat Municipal Corporation election. Congress candidate Jayakuwar Khatri has won from Ward No. 1, defeating BJP candidate Hariprakash Saini by a margin of 270 votes. Khatri secured 3,240 votes, while Saini received 2,970 votes.

  • 8:47 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Close contest in Sonipat mayoral race

    A neck-and-neck fight has emerged between BJP's Rajeev Jain and Congress' Kamal Diwan as counting continues for the Sonipat Municipal Corporation election. Both candidates remain locked in a tight battle with two votes each. 

  • 8:16 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Ward No. 8 in spotlight as Puneet Rai's fate awaits

    Ward No. 8 is drawing special attention with former BJP councillor Puneet Rai contesting independently after being denied a ticket. Political circles are keen to see whether his personal influence outweighs party affiliation. This ward is likely to report one of the earliest decisive trends.

  • 8:14 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Sonipat Municipal election results: Eyes on 9 Mayor candidates

    Nine candidates vying for the Mayor's post are closely watching early trends expected within the first hour of counting. Both the BJP and Congress camp offices are buzzing with anticipation. Independent candidates are also hoping for surprise breakthroughs in key pockets.

    Who are the nine Mayor candidates:

    1. Anand Kumar -- INLD
    2. Kamal Diwan -- Congress
    3. Rajeev Jain -- BJP
    4. Anal Singhal -- Independent
    5. Dr Kamlesh Kumar Saini -- Independent
    6. Chand Ram -- Independent
    7. Ramesh Kumar Khatri Lambardar -- Independent
    8. Sant Dharmveer Chotiwala -- Independent
    9. Hawa Singh -- Independent

     

  • 8:07 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Independent candidates hoping for breakthrough wards

    Though the fight is mainly between the BJP and Congress, several independents are positioned strongly in their respective wards. Their performance may influence the overall political balance within the municipal corporation. A couple of wards may even witness shock outcomes.

     

  • 8:06 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Mayor race expected to go down to the wire

    With multiple strong contenders, the mayoral contest is likely to produce some surprises. Analysts believe voter behaviour this year was strongly influenced by hyperlocal issues rather than broad party narratives. The decisive lead may only appear in later rounds.

  • 8:05 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Sonipat Municipal election results: 88 councillor candidates await verdict

    Out of 110 initial contestants, only 88 councillor candidates remain after scrutiny failures and strategic withdrawals. With local issues dominating the campaign narrative, voters' preferences will now translate into ward-level power shifts. Counting officials expect clearer indications by mid-morning.

     

  • 8:03 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Parties set up war rooms to track real-time data

    Both major parties have established digital war rooms to capture real-time, round-by-round updates from counting agents. Data teams are analysing booth-wise patterns as they emerge. Leaders are expected to issue first reactions once initial trends stabilise.

  • 7:55 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Sonipat Municipal election results: BJP and Congress in direct face-off

    Most of the 22 wards in Sonipat are witnessing a straight fight between the BJP and Congress. While Congress introduced 19 new candidates, the BJP fielded 10 fresh faces hoping to reset local equations. The results will show how well these strategies worked on the ground.

     

  • 7:52 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Heavy voter turnout sets stage for close contest

    A strong turnout of over 2.96 lakh voters suggests a neck-and-neck race for both Mayor and councillor seats. Political observers expect multiple wards to witness extremely narrow victory margins. Parties have stationed their workers near counting sites to track minute-by-minute developments.

  • 7:51 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Counting crews working in segmented rounds

    Election staff are processing votes in multiple rounds per ward to ensure accuracy. Each round is being recorded and cross-verified digitally. Final results for councillor seats may only be declared around noon or later.

  • 7:47 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Sonipat administration on high alert for counting day

    The district administration has deployed additional police forces to maintain order around counting centres. Barricades, CCTV monitoring, and restricted movement zones are in place to avoid crowding. So far, no disruptions have been reported from any location, officials said.

     

  • 7:46 AM (IST)May 13, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Sonipat Municipal election: Counting set to begin amid tight security

    Counting for the Sonipat Municipal Corporation elections will begin shortly under heavy security deployment. With 2.96 lakh voters having exercised their franchise across 22 wards, early trends are expected to shape the high-stakes battle between the BJP and Congress. Officials said adequate arrangements are in place to ensure smooth counting across all centres.

     

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Haryana
Haryana Sonipat Sonipat Municipal Corporation Haryana Municipal Corporation Election Results
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\