Sonipat Municipal Corporation election results LIVE: BJP wins Ward No. 2, counting underway

New Delhi:

The counting of votes for the Sonipat Municipal Corporation in Haryana is underway. This time, elections were conducted across a total of 22 wards of the Sonipat Municipal Corporation. In these 22 wards, more than 2.96 lakh voters exercised their franchise. All these voters will determine the political fate of candidates contesting for the posts of Mayor and Councillors. A total of 264 polling stations were set up across the municipal area. The administration had made stringent security arrangements at all these stations to prevent any untoward incident.

While 9 candidates are trying their luck for the Mayor's post, a total of 110 candidates initially filed nominations for the councillor positions. During scrutiny, three nominations were rejected, and 19 candidates withdrew their names on the instructions of the BJP and Congress. After this, a total of 88 councillor candidates remain in the fray. In Ward No. 8, former BJP councillor Puneet Rai contested as an independent after being denied a ticket by the party. Across all 22 wards, the fight is largely a direct battle between the BJP and Congress. The Congress fielded 19 new faces, while the BJP has introduced 10 new candidates.

The last Sonipat Municipal Corporation elections were held in 2020, in which the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the single largest party with 10 seats. The Congress party won nine seats, while one Independent candidate was elected as a corporator in the Municipal Corporation.

Stay tuned to indiatvnews.com for all the latest updates on the Sonipat​ Municipal Corporation election results