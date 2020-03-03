Bunty Aur Babli 2 team wraps up Abu Dhabi shooting schedule

Bunty Aur Babli 2

Yashraj Films' Bunty Aur Babli 2 is one of the most awaited releases of the year. The film is a sequel to 2005 release Bunty Aur Babli that starred Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles. Fans were elated when the second part was announced in December last year. Now, the latest update about the film is that the team has completed the Abu Dhabi schedule of the film. Sharing th4e information with his followers' trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a picture of the film's cast- Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari from the shoot of the film.

Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#AbuDhabi schedule concludes... #BuntyAurBabli2 stars #SaifAliKhan, #RaniMukerji, #SiddhantChaturvedi and #Sharvari... Directed by Varun V Sharma... Produced by Aditya Chopra... 26 June 2020 release."

According to report in a daily, the team of Bunty Aur Babli 2 shot for the film in Mumbai for over 2 months before they moved to Abu Dhabi to shoot the climax sequence.

"We are shooting a highlight con in Abu Dhabi. The landscape of the Emirate gives a lot of scale to the film, and the team will spend around 10 days shooting the sequence," director Varun Sharma had said.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is expected to hit the theatres on June 26 this year. Yashraj films' announcement of the film came as a pleasant surprise for the fans who were waiting to watch the story of Bunty and Babli back on screen. The film also brings back the pair of Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji on screen after a long gap.