Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office: Kartik Aaryan starrer refuses to slow down; inches towards Rs 170 crore

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SUMITKADEI Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Highlights Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 released in the theatres on May 20

The film is now heading aiming Rs 170 crore

Kartik Aaryan is ruling the hearts of the masses with his ever-growing stardom after the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. After delivering the biggest opening weekend of the year, Kartik's film is only going stronger by the week as it has minted Rs 154 crore at the domestic box office. The psychological horror comedy directed by Anees Bazmee, also stars Tabu, Kiara Advani and Rajpal Yadav among others in important roles.

Kartik Aaryan's film received a positive response from the audience and critics alike. According to Box Office India, the film did very well on its third weekend as it grossed Rs 12.75 crore at the box office, taking the total amount to Rs 154.82 crore. The film saw a 57% drop from the last week because of the new release-- Akshay Kumar's 'Samrat Prithviraj'. Well, it is now heading to Rs 170 crore. ALSO READ: Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar's historical drama witnesses a BIG drop

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 hit the screens on May 20 opposite Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhaakad but soon emerged as the first choice of the moviegoers.

About Kartik-Kiara's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik starrer is expected to become the fourth highest-grossing comedy film after Housefull 4, Golmaal Again and Good Newwz.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja and Vidya Balan in lead roles. It follows the story of Ruhan, a fraud psychic who is brought in to deal with the apparent return of Manjulika in the Thakur palace, but he unintentionally aggravates problems. ALSO READ: Brahmastra box office expectation: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji want to beat RRR

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios.