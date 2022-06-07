Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar's historical drama witnesses a BIG drop

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Samrat Prithviraj

Directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film released in theatres on June 3, 2022

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar’s historical drama 'Samrat Prithviraj' did well at the box office on its first weekend. But it seems that the magic is fading as the film witnessed a huge drop on day 4. After witnessing a rather slow start on its opening day, with a Rs 10.70 crore opening, the business picked up on Saturday and Sunday and Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial managed to score a good first weekend despite competition from two regional releases, Kamal Haasan’s Vikram and Adivi Sesh’s Major at the box office. The first Monday numbers are meandering between Rs 5 crore to 5.15 crore.

Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Collection Day 4

According to Box Office India, "Samrat Prithviraj has seen a drop in collections on day four as it collects around the 5 crore nett which is over 50% down from the first day. There is a better hold in circuits where it was doing better over the weekend but other places are seeing falls in the 55-60% range. It could have decent final figures in the likes of Rajasthan and CI but it wont change the overall picture." ALSO READ: Qatar puts release of Akshay Kumar-Manushi Chillar starerr 'Samrat Prithviraj' on hold

The circuits that contributed more to the collections of Samrat Prithviraj were the Hindi belts with Maharashtra showing a little underwhelming response. "This will take the film to around 44 crore nett in five days and the week will be around 56 crore nett which is not really good enough and the hold had to better on Monday and more towards a 30% drop," BOI stated.

About Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj

Directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film is Yash Raj Films’ first historical creation, based on the glorious life of mighty, brave king Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay Kumar plays the legendary warrior king who fought valiantly to protect India's freedom from the ruthless invader Muhammad of Ghor in this larger-than-life cinematic spectacle. On the other hand, Manushi Chillar makes this year’s awaited debut as Kumar's on-screen beloved Sanyogita.

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana and Sakshi Tanwar in pivotal roles. Samrat Prithviraj released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on June 3.