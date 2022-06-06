Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office: Kartik Aaryan-starrer is HOUSEFULL in 3rd weekend, earns Rs 154.82 Cr

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ KARTIKAARYAN Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 released on May 20

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has earned Rs 154.82 crore at the box office after its third weekend. Kartik Aaryan had earlier responded to the immense success the film has achieved, writing on Instagram, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 on Fire (sic)." And now the celebrations will continue for the actor and his team.

Kartik has been infected with COVID-19 recently and had to cancel his IIFA 2022 performance. He is currently in quarantine. The actor shared on social media his desire to meet with the fans as his movie continues to draw the crowd in huge numbers, even running housefull in some cinema halls.

Earlier, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had said the movie continues to do good business in both the single-screens and multiplex chains. He also predicted the movie will cross Rs 150 crore mark on its third Sunday, which is also the 17th day of its release.

On Sunday, the movie collected Rs 5.71 crore and pushed its revenue to Rs 154.82 crore. Taran Adarsh shared that it remained unaffected by multiple releases every week and has held its ground. The next target for it will be Rs 175 crore.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 hit the screens on May 20 opposite Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhaakad but soon emerged as the first choice of the moviegoers. Dhaakad was even taken down in some cinema halls days after release.

Kartik will be seen in highly anticipated movies like Shehzada and Freddy next. He will also begin work on Captain India, directed by Hansal Mehta, and Anandi Gopal fame Sameer Vidwans' yet untitled directorial.