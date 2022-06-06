Samrat Prithviraj Box Office: Akshay Kumar's film collects Rs 40 crore, routs Major & Vikram in 1st weekend

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ MANUSHI_CHHILLAR Samrat Prithviraj was released on June 3

Samrat Prithviraj, starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar in lead roles, has picked up the pace on Sunday at the ticket window and will be wrapping up the first weekend with Rs 40 crore collections. After witnessing a rather slow start on Friday, with a Rs 10.70 crore opening, the business picked up on Saturday and Sunday and Samrat Prithviraj has managed to score a good first weekend at the box office despite competition from two regional releases.

As per a report in Box Office India, Samrat Prithviraj's collections rose by good numbers on Sunday. After earning Rs 12.60 crore on Saturday, the Sunday numbers were in the range of Rs 16-17 crore. This means the first weekend total will be in the range of Rs 39-40 crore. Akshay's previous release this year, Bachchhan Paandey earned Rs 37 crore in the first weekend despite being a holiday release. This makes Samrat Prithviraj his best first-weekend opener in 2022 till now.

BOI stated that the circuits that contributed more to the collections of Samrat Prithviraj were the Hindi belts with Maharashtra showing a little underwhelming response.

Meanwhile, Samrat Prithviraj has completely routed the other two regional releases-- Vikram and Major-- in the Hindi version. While Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram earned Rs 2 crore plus in the first weekend, Adivi Sesh's Major collected Rs 5 crore. However, the two movies have done extremely well in the local markets.

Vikram earned Rs 42 crore for the Tamil version in the opening weekend while Major has Rs 17 crore plus collection for the original Telugu version.