Salman Khan, father Salim Khan receive threat letter after Sidhu Moose Wala's killing; FIR filed

Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan, who is a film producer-screenwriter received a threat letter days after the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. An FIR has been filed against an unknown person and a probe is underway in the case. Further details are awaited in the case. As per a tweet by news agency ANI, "Actor Salman Khan & his father Salim Khan received a threat letter, today. Bandra Police has filed an FIR against an unknown person & further probe is underway: Mumbai Police." This isn't the first time that this has happened as previously ahead of his court hearing in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, the actor received a death threat on social media.

It is still not sure whether the threat has been received from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He made headlines a couple of years later when he vowed to kill Salman Khan for his alleged involvement in the infamous black buck killing case. In June 2021, Bishnoi was shifted to Tihar Jail and since then he has been several times found running his gang from inside the jail premises.

Now in May 2022, the 29-year-old Bishnoi once again made headlines after his name cropped up in the brutal killing of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known by his stage name Sidhu Moosewala. In Delhi Police Special Cell's custody, Bishnoi has even admitted that his gang was responsible for Moosewala's brutal killing.

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others. The death of the singer has left his fans in deep shock.

Meanwhile, the superstar was recently in Yas Island where he attended the IIFA Awards 2022 along with many other Bollywood celebrities. Several videos of the actor have gone viral on the internet. In one of those, he can be seen joking and saying, "Mere peeche sirf ek aadmi hai, woh hai Shah Rukh Khan." Explaining the context, he said that the walls of Shah Rukh's bungalow Mannat is right behind his apartment, Galaxy in Bandra.

On the work front, Salman recently shared a glimpse of his look from his next film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali co-starring Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, and Zaheer Iqbal. He wrote, "Shooting commences for my new film …." The project is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is all set to release on December 30, 2022.

Apart from this, he even has Tiger 3 in the pipeline so-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.