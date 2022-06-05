Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ANI/BURNA BOY Nigerian rapper Burna Boy pays tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala, breaks down on stage in viral video | WATCH

Nigerian rapper Burna Boy has paid a teary-eyed tribute during his concert to popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was recently murdered in Punjab. In the videos which went viral on social media, Burna, whose real name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu was seen speaking Sidhu's name on the mic and also sobbed while doing so. "RIP Sidhu Moose Wala," the rapper said and later did Sidhu's signature step where he hit his thigh and pointed a finger upwards. As he wiped his tears and moved around the stage, the audience cheered for him. The video of the rapper has gone viral on the internet and has left the Netizens emotional. People are sharing the video on their personal handles and remembering the late singer-rapper. Many celebrities have also reacted to the Nigerian rapper's emotional tribute on social media.

After the death of Sidhu on May 29, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu a.k.a Burna Boy tweeted an emotional tribute with Sidhu's picture. He wrote: "Legends never Die. Broken heart. RIP SIDHU MOOSE WALA. Shit still don't feel real.

Reacting to the same, 'Fukrey' actor, Richa Chadha tweeted: "I just can't get over his death...Burna boy, one of the Nigerian greats cries on stage as he remembers Sidhu Moose Wala with broken heart emoji."

Born on 17 June 1993, Moosewala, whose real name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, belongs to the Moosewala village which is situated in Punjab's Mansa district. He was widely popular among the youth having 6.9 million followers on Instagram. Moose Wala reached new heights of popularity with his songs like '295', 'So High', 'Issa Jatt', 'Tochan' and 'Dollar'. However, his stardom was often overtaken by the controversies surrounding him for promoting drugs and violence through his songs.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others. The death of the singer has left his fans in deep shock.

Stepping into politics in December 2021, the Punjabi singer joined the Congress party and also contested from Mansa, however, he lost.

-with ANI inputs