Anupam Kher announces 525th project; wishes mom Dulari on her birthday 

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Sunday said he has started working on his 525th project, which he described as "a beautiful story of a common man".

The 67-year-old actor, who started his career with the 1984 movie "Saaransh", said the team has yet to finalise the name of the upcoming project and asked his fans to select one of the following options for the title -- "The Last Signature", "Sarthak", "Nirnay", and "Dastakhat". Not only this but the actor even shared the good news with his fans and that was the birthday of his dearest mother Dulari. The veteran actor took to his social media handle to make this occasion more special. Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, he dropped an adorable picture with his mother Dulari and brother Raju Kher where they could be seen posing for the camera with a sweet smile.

"Today I start the landmark 525th project of my career. A beautiful story of a common man. We are yet to decide the title of the film. "Our producer, director and I have different titles. So we thought the best way to finalise is to ask you all. Please help us! On another note, I have a come a long wat. Thanks to your love, appreciation and blessings! Jai Ho!" Kher wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Calling her mother "Meri Pyaari Dulari", he wrote, "Dosto! Aaj Hamari yaani Bitto/Raju ki Maa aur aap sbki pyaari Dulari ka birthday hai. Magr Maata Shimla, Raju Mumbai aur main Lucknow me hu. Isliye aap sb maa ko dher saari shubhkamnaye bhejiye. Jor se bolo Jai mata di."

Fans have also showered Kher's mother with a lot of birthday messages. A fan wrote, "Happy birthday to DEAREST AUNTY JI. Matarani ki kripa sada unpar bani rahe. Apke dwara hum hamesha unki pyari pyari videos dekhte rahe. HAPPY BIRTHDAY DULARI AUNTY JI. #dularirocks. " Another fan commented, "Happy Birthday Mam, keep smiling and stay blessed."

In his almost four decade long career, Kher, a National School of Drama (NSD) graduate, has appeared in Hindi films such as "Ram Lakhan", "Lamhe", "Khel", "Darr", "Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge", "Daddy", "Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara", "Vijay", "A Wednesday" and "M S Dhoni: The Untold Story".

Some of his international projects include movies such as "Bend It Like Beckham", "Bride and Prejudice", "Silver Linings Playbook", "The Big Sick" and "The Boy With The Topknot". He has also starred in series "Sense 8" and "New Amsterdam".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kher wrapped the shoot of the film 'Uunchai' alongside veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Neena Gupta.

