Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's film rakes Rs 75 crore in 5 days

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Anees Bazmee directorial is on a winning spree with shows going housefull. Ever since its release on May 20th, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been able to attract the audience to the movie halls. Starring Kartik aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in lead roles, the horror-comedy has revived the business of Bollywood cinema post-pandemic. Even big releases such as Runway 34, Heropanti and Bachchhan Paandey couldn't impress the viewers. Thrashing records at the box office, the film became the highest opener of this year beating Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Reportedly, the film minted in the range of Rs 9.25 to 10 crore on Day 5, taking the total box office collection to Rs 75 crore.

According to Box Office India reports, " The film is on a strong run and should clear the 90 crore nett mark by the end of the week as after five days it will be standing at around 75 crore nett. Then its about that second Friday and generally films that have been liked by the audience have held very steady on the second Friday and that is irrespective of competition or not."

The film is expected to enter the 100 crore club really soon. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday confirmed that the film has been showing a steady pace at the box office, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 passes the make-or-break Monday Test... Collects in double digits - the second *#Hindi film* to hit double digits on *Day 4* in 2022... Eyes ₹ 88 cr [+/-] in Week 1... Fri 14.11 cr, Sat 18.34 cr, Sun 23.51 cr, Mon 10.75 cr. Total: ₹ 66.71 cr. #India biz."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opened to rave reviews from critics and audience alike. Adarsh reviewed the film as a 'winner'. He tweeted, "#OneWordReview...#BhoolBhulaiyaa2: WINNER. Rating: (four stars) Horror. Comedy. And, of course, two smashing songs… #BB2 is a complete entertainment package… A joyride that delivers what it promised: Non-stop entertainment… WILL END DRY SPELL AT THE #BO. #BhoolBhulaiyaa2Review."

The collections of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 till date are as follows.

Friday - 13,50,00,000 apprx

Saturday - 18,00,00,000 apprx

Sunday - 23,00,00,000 apprx

Monday - 10,75,00,000 apprx

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has become the Kartik Aaryan's biggest opening.

