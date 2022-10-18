Bhediya: Varun Dhawan howls out loud, Kriti Sanon looks intriguing as Dr. Anika

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUNDHAWAN Bhediya: Varun Dhawan howls out loud

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film, Bhediya. The makers recently unveiled the teaser and it has piqued the interest of fans. Bollywood buffs have been on the edge of their seats anticipating the release. Now, they have dropped new posters for the film, and it has stirred the internet.

On Tuesday, the actors took to their Instagram accounts and shared the posters of the film. One poster featured Varun Dhawan in a never-seen-before avatar, and he was seen howling. Along with the picture, he wrote, "Get ready to Howl out Loud with the Bhediya." Another poster featured Kriti Sanon, and she looked intriguing in short hair with an injection in her hand. Along with the picture, Kriti wrote, "Meet Dr. Anika! Bhediya ki doctor! Humans, please visit at your own risk."

Speaking about the film, the Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon starrer is helmed by Amar Kaushik. It marks his third feature after Stree and Bala, teaming once again with Jio Studios and Maddock Films. It looks like Amar is all set to entertain everyone with a grand creature comedy in his latest outing. Bhediya also marks the second on-screen collaboration of Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. The popular actors have earlier shared the screen in Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale, in which they shared the screen with Bollywood’s most-loved onscreen pair, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. 'Bhediya' also brings together Dinesh Vijan and Varun Dhawan after the success of Badlapur.

Meanwhile, apart from Bhediya, Varun Dhawan will also be seen in the Nitesh Tiwari directorial ‘Bawaal’ with Janhvi Kapoor. The duo were shooting in Poland and had a blast during the shoot. Varun also has Ekkis, which is directed by Sriram Raghavan, but the release date is yet to be announced.

On the other hand, Kriti Sanon has a slew of films in her pipeline, which include Adipurush, Shehzada, and Ganapath. She will also star in Anurag Kashyap's next, which is yet-to-be-titled.

