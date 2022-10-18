Amitabh Bachchan's Uunchai has an Abhishek Bachchan connection; Actor reveals

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan's Uunchai has an Abhishek connection

Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Uunchai. Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film will follow Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Anupam Kher's characters, who, in the later stages of their lives, embark on the journey to Mount Everest. On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film. Big B attended the trailer launch virtually and revealed what made him sign the film.

During the trailer launch event of Uunchai, the legendary actor was quizzed if his son Abhishek Bachchan wanted him to do the film. To which, he responded, "Yes, Ek baar bete ne bol diya toh uski baat maan li humne"(Once my son said it, I just agreed to do it).

Watch the trailer here:

Speaking of the film, Sooraj Barjatya’s marks his return to the big screen after 7 years. His last project was Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in the year 2015. The film features a stellar star-cast which includes Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, and Sarika. The movie was filmed in Nepal, Mumbai, Agra, Delhi, Lucknow, and Kanpur. It is set to be released on November 11.

Meanwhile, apart from Uunchai, Amitabh has a slew of films in his kitty. The actor recently appeared in the slice-of-life film, Goodbye, and it is currently running in theatres. It also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Pavail Gulati, Sunil Grover, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sahil Mehta, Elli AvrRam, Shivin Narang, Shayank Shukla, Arun Bali, and Abhishekh Khan. Goodbye opened to favourable reviews from critics on October 7, 2022. Big B also appeared in Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva, which was helmed by Ayan Mukerji. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead roles.

Now, Big B is gearing up to make his Telugu film debut in Project K, opposite Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. The film is helmed by Nag Ashwin. He also has The Intern, alongside Deepika Padukone, in his pipeline.

