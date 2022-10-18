Tuesday, October 18, 2022
     
  Vicky Kaushal wraps first schedule of Sam Bahadur, shares BTS photos and videos

Vicky Kaushal, who is currently gearing up for Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, announced the first schedule wrap of the film. Check out.

Akshat Sundrani New Delhi Updated on: October 18, 2022 16:12 IST
Vicky Kaushal wraps first schedule of Sam Bahadur
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKYKAUSHAL Vicky Kaushal wraps first schedule of Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal is currently having a jam-packed schedule as he is shooting for Meghna Gulzar's upcoming film, Sam Bahadur. The film stars Kaushal in the titular role, alongside Sanya Malhotra as his wife, Silloo, and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The actor has put his all into the film and frequently posts sneak peeks from the set on social media. Now, the actor announced the schedule wrap of the film and also shared that only a few months are left for the completion of the film.

On Tuesday, the Masaan actor took to his Instagram account and shared a slew of pictures. In the first picture, Vicky is seen posing with the captain of the ship, director Meghna Gulzar. They are both seen donning sweatshirts with the ‘SAMबहादुर’ on them. In the second pic, the whole team posed together. In the third one, Vicky is seen beaming with happiness while cutting the cake. He also shared a video in which the whole team is seen clapping. Along with the picture, he also pennned a caption. He wrote, "After more than 2 months of relentless work across 5 cities… it’s a SCHEDULE WRAPPP for the बहादुरs!!! Few more cities and a few more months to go. See you soon Team, to continue our journey of making #SAMबहादुर (sic)."

Speaking of the film, the Meghna Gulzar directorial is inspired by the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, one of India's greatest war heroes. When India and Pakistan battled in the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971, he served as the chief of the Indian Army. The film stars Vicky Kaushal in the titular role alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. The film is expected to be released in 2023, but the release date is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, apart from Sam Bahadur, Vicky Kaushal has Govinda Mera Naam opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, which will be released soon. The actor also has Laxman Utekar's next with Sara Ali Khan. Reportedly, he will also star in Aanand L. Rai's love story. 

