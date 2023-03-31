'Bathukamma' song from Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi KI Jaan' is an ode to Telangana's flower fest | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Still from Bathukamma feturing Salman Khan

Salman Khan is back in the action avatar for his upcoming film, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi KI Jaan'. While Bollywood's Bhaijaan is gearing up for the release of the movie, the song 'Bathukamma' has been released today. The track, which features Salman in traditional Telugu attire, celebrates the annual flower festival, Bathukamma, celebrated by women in Telangana for nine days. It was shot during the Bathukamma festival, making it an authentic representation of the event and a tribute to Telugu culture.

The song is the epitome of cultural richness and features a mix of traditional and modern music, with Pooja Hegde executing the dance in a graceful manner. The vibrant and colourful setup, traditional Telugu costumes, and 200 background dancers add a unique touch to the song, making it a visual delight. A source revealed that Telugu star Venkatesh Daggubati was the one who had suggested the festival and Salman loved the idea on how the festival doesn't have a song dedicated to it and told the music director to come up with a song for the same.

Checkout the song here:

The song has been composed by Ravi Basrur while the lyrics have been penned by Shabbir Ahmed, Ravi Basrur, Kinnal Raj and Harini Ivaturi. Playback singers Santhosh Venky, Airaa Udupi, Harini Ivaturi, Suchetha Basrur, and Vijayalaxmi Mettinahole have gone behind the mic for the song.

Previously, the makers of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan had released the high-octane dance number Billi Billi, which is his first collaboration with singer Sukhbir. The track is a quintessential, high-spirited Punjabi dance number. A peppy dance number song has been written by Kumaar. In the video, Salman looks dapper in a black-white suit while grooving with Pooja Hegde, clad in a hot-pink outfit.

'Billi Billi Akh' is an upbeat, foot-tapping song, composed by Vicky Sandhu who's also written Punjabi lyrics, with the perfect blend of modern flair and Punjabi beats. The song also features Sukhbir himself along with the entire cast of the movie, Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari.

About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

A Salman Khan Films production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

