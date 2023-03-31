Shah Rukh Khan, Allu Arjun to appear on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and Allu Arjun's Instagram uploads

It is not unknown that the King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan and ace producer-director Karan Johar share an extremely close bond. We have all seen Shah Rukh making a guest appearance in many Karan Johar films. But last year it was a little disappointing for all the fans when Shah Rukh did not appear on the famous talk show 'Koffee With Karan'. It has almost been a year since the last season aired, and now Karan is planning to bring back another installment of the controversial chat show in which celebrities usually brew some juicy gossip along with the coffee.

If grapevine is to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan will be the first guest on KWK season 8. In the coming season, which is most likely to air in August or September of this year SRK will be kicking off the new season. He will likely talk about the success of Pathaan and his other two films in the pipeline, some other notable faces will also be gracing the couch for the first time ever. The season will also have some notable South cinema faces, including Allu Arjun and 'Kantara' fame Rishabh Shetty.

The talk show, Koffee with Karan is known for its controversial statements where celebrities usually brew some juicy gossip along with the coffee. Last year, celebs like Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and several other celebs had dished out some hot and fresh gossips for their fans.

Last year, Karan Johar received a lot of hate for asking questions about celebs' sex lives. About that, he said, "So, I don’t know how much of the hate and trolling is actually about the show; it’s really more about the fact that a show like this exists, and has this kind of abandon. A lot of the hate sometimes is entertaining, because I wonder why they are cursing it so much, but also watching it?"

Meanwhile, On work front, KJo is returning as a director seven years after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Also starring Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra, the film is slated to be released in July 2023.

Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal on north vs south cinema debate: 'Bollywood lacks ethics, values, discipline of south'

Also Read: Urfi Javed apologises for her fashion sense, says 'you guys will see a changed Uorfi' | fans REACT

Latest Entertainment News