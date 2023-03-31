Kajal Aggarwal on north vs south cinema debate: 'Bollywood lacks ethics, values, discipline of south'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KAJALAGGARWALOFFICIAL Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram uploads

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the prominent faces of the South industry, the bubbly actress is also seen in many Bollywood movies like 'Singham', 'Do Lafzo ki Kahani', 'Special 26' and many more. Recently, speaking at an event about South cinema vs North the actress seems to have reignited the hot topic. Kajal said that she prefers working in the South industry because of the eco-system there which has ‘ethics, values, and discipline’ something that Bollywood is lacking currently.

Speaking with News18, Kajal said, “South is definitely very accepting but I guess there is no discount or there is no shortcut to hard work. And there is no easy way to success. There are a lot of people who want to start their career in Hindi because it is a more nationwide recognised language. Having said that, yes the south is a very friendly industry, it’s very accepting, there are fabulous technicians in the south, wonderful directors and phenomenal content that is generated over all four languages- Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada."

“And of course, Hindi has been our mother tongue. We have grown up watching Hindi movies. It has been accepting and has been very kind to me as well. But I prefer the eco-system, the ethics, the values, the discipline of the South industry which I feel is lacking in Hindi cinema", she added.

This statement seems a little triggering to the Bollywood sentiments. While many lauded her response, some felt it to be an unnecessary jibe and would start the ‘needless’ south vs Bollywood debate again.

What's next for Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal will be next seen in the Tamil action film Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan and Priya Bhavani Shankar. The film will also feature Siddharth, Gulshan Grover, and Rakul Preet Singh. She also has three other Tamil films-- Karungaapiyam, Ghosty, and Uma in the pipeline.

