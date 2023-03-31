Urfi Javed apologises for her fashion sense, says 'you guys will see a changed Uorfi' | fans REACT

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed made headlines time and again for her bizarre fashion sense and outlandish behavior. She is often spotted in the city and covered by paparazzi. Her photographs elicit a wide range of public reactions, both positive and negative. While she always loved the way she dresses up, the Bigg Boss OTT competitor on Friday issued an apology for 'hurting everyone’s sentiments' by wearing what she wears. The actress took to Twitter and wrote, "I apologise for hurting everyone’s sentiments by wearing what I wear . From now on you guys will see a changed Uorfi. Changed clothes. Maafi."

Her tweet comes hours after Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor praised and called her fashion choices 'extremely brave and extremely gutsy'. Speaking at an event, Kareena said that she loves Urfi's 'confidence and the way she walks'. Kareena said, "Fashion is all about expression and freedom of speech. I think that the confidence with which she pulls it off, I think she looks really cool and amazing. The fact that she does exactly as she wants, that's what fashion is all about - when you are comfortable in your own skin and do exactly as you, please. I just love the confidence. I am a confident girl so I am all for confidence. I just love her confidence and the way she walks. Hats off."

Meanwhile, Urfi Javed's fashion choices may not get the approval of many, however, they do get the attention of many. From actors and politicians to authors, everyone has noticed her bold and risky outfits. She's been in the news for her sartorial choices ever since she appeared on Bigg Boss OTT. Urfi earlier landed in legal trouble when a written complaint was submitted against her for allegedly committing illegal and obscene acts in public places and on social media. The written application was submitted by lawyer Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh at Andheri police station.

On the professional front, Urfi is recently seen in 'Splitsvilla X4'. In one of the episodes, the show's host Sunny Leone complimented her saying: "Urfi your outfit is amazing and absolutely perfect as beachwear. I love your choice of outfits and this looks fab." To this, she replied: "I am known for my unique dress sense. You can compete with me, but you can't compete with my outfit, as it is always out of anyone's imagination."

