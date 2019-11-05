50th IFFI: Movies on big screen at Goa beach

Film enthusiasts will be able to watch movies on a giant screen at the popular Miramar beach near the Goa capital, as part of the upcoming 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which begins later in November, according to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Sawant, who was in Delhi on Monday to attend a meeting of the IFFI Steering Committee also said seven locally shot Goan films would be screened as part of a specially curated section at the event which begins on November 20.

The meeting was chaired by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar.

"In this 50th edition of IFFI, additional three screens at Inox Porvorim (multiplex) are being taken to showcase number of movies than in previous editions.

"Further, for general public, one open-air screen will be put up at Miramar beach, thereby enhancing the total capacity of the festival by around 1600 seats," Sawant said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

"Seven Goan movies will be screened under the special Goan section during the nine-day film festival," Sawant also said.