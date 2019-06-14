Varun Dhawan opens up on upcoming film Street Dancer 3D with Shraddha Kapoor

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva, and Nora Fatehi

After ABCD and ABCD 2, Remo D'souza has started working on his third dance-drama film Street Dancer 3D. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva, Nora Fatehi and many more. It has been creating a buzz all around and Varun has been working hard for his role in this film. The Kalank actor has been constantly spotted in the gym to get into a perfect shape.

Varun in a recent event mentioned that the plan was to make the third part of ABCD's franchise, but due to certain issues that could not happen. The 32-year-old actor declared it as one of the biggest dance films in history. He further told that both Varun and Shraddha will be ruling a squad of their's where they will have dance battle, the actor promises it to be a dance exhibition.

The Judwaa 2 star also mentioned he will be promoting new talent. He added, "Street Dancer is subconsciously that brand only it is about dance. It is India’s biggest dance musical film. And it deals with a lot of teams. There are different teams in the film, I have my team, Shraddha Kapoor has her team, there are international teams as well. And then you see who will win at the end. In Street Dancer 3D there will be 20 new dancers. My idea is to introduce new talent to every film. If you are a star, you have to take the onus of introducing new talent.”

Street Dancer has been shot in various locations from Amritsar, London, Dubai to Mumbai. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner. The film is set to release on January 24, 2020.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor is busy promoting Sujeeth's directorial Saaho which will be released this independence day also starring Prabhas, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jackie Shroff.

Here are some BTS from the set of Street Dancer 3D!