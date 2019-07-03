Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji looks drop dead gorgeous in her vacay photos

Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji's vacation photos

SAB TV's popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji is no less than a diva. The actress is beautiful and stylish. She is also quite active on social media and constantly keeps on sharing updates from her day-to-day life on Instagram. Currently, the actress in in Tanzania enjoying its unexplored beauty. Munmun took to Insta to share her couple of pictures with Instafam. She also informed her fans that it is the sixth continent which she is visiting. Well, it seems Munmun is an avid traveller.

Sharing her photos in a short polka dot dress, Munmun wrote that she is all set for her Mt Kilimanjaro summit and she has to take extra care of herself to make sure that there are no health complications. ''My 6th continent. A super relaxing day in Arusha, Tanzania today. Rejuvenating and resting it out before we start with our big climb tomorrow. 6th picture is with the wonderful team of @kiliwarriors who have been taking extra care of me to make sure I face no health issues before the summit. Because as of now, reaching the peak of Mt Kilimanjaro is the sole purpose and only goal of mine,'' she wrote.

In her next Instagram post, Munmun told her fans that the pictures are from her 1st day of climb. However, she was saddened to inform that she had to end her climb after day 2 because of severe Claustrophobia for two nights in a row.

This was DAY 1 of the climb. With deep regrets I have to declare here that I had to end my climb of Mount Kilimanjaro after the day 2 climb due to severe Claustrophobia 2 nights in a row. I was one of the strongest person in the group - physically and mentally both. And I knew I would reach the peak sooner than expected. But you can never be prepared for everything. And in my case it is my severe case of Claustrophobia which I didn’t count before the climb. But the mountain taught me. The stark darkness on the mountain gave me severe claustrophobia and I had my heart palpitating so fast that I almost fainted last night outside my tent.And that’s when I decided to pull out of the expedition because I was dreading the darkness every day during sunset. Couldn’t thank the team of @kiliwarriors enough for saving me from this near death experience of mine. The porters, the guides everyone helped me pack my bags, walk with me 1 hour in total darkness in 5 degrees cold to take me to a place where the car could come and pick me up and bring me down the mountain.

Munmun further added that the experience made her feel different as a person. She also added that she is proud of herself of scaling 12,000 feet above sea level without any difficulties. However, she didn't forget to mention that she will be back to climb Mt Kilimanjaro once again. Check out her photos below.

Recently the actress was in news for her Sunday outing with her co-star Raj Anadkat. The two hogged on to some delicacies and shared photos on social media. Raj plays the role of Tapu, Jethalal's son.