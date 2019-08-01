Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming Bollywood films Saaho and Chhichhore to clash on August 30

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up for two upcoming film – Saaho with South Indian superstar Prabhas and Chhichhore with Subhan Singh Rajput. Interestingly, the makers of Nitesh Tiwari directorial Chhichhore have unveiled the release date of their film and it is August 30 which is also the release date of Saaho. Both the films have Shraddha Kapoor as their leading lady. Saho was supposed to hit the theaters on August 15 but it got postponed to avoid a clash with Mission Mangal and Batla House. But looks like now the clash is between the two films with the same leading lady.

The makers have also announced that the trailer of the film Chhichhore will be released on this Friendship’s Day i.e. on August 4. It is also said that the film’s release date might get postponed in order to avoid clash with Prabhas’ Saaho. Bollywood critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media to announced the release date of Chhichhore and wrote, “Chhichhore trailer out on 4 Aug 2019 [Friendship Day]... All set for 30 Aug 2019 release... Stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor... Directed by Nitesh Tiwari.”

#Chhichhore trailer out on 4 Aug 2019 [Friendship Day]... All set for 30 Aug 2019 release... Stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor... Directed by Nitesh Tiwari. pic.twitter.com/pyXPQbZcWP — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 31, 2019

Well, if both the films release on the same day, actress Shraddha Kapoor will be left in a tough spot. On one hand, Saaho will be Shraddha’s first South movie and it is filmed on a very big budget. On the other side, Chhichhore is a multi-starrer romantic drama. Chhichhore revolves around the life of seven friends from 1992 to the present day.

