Wednesday, July 31, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor attend wrap-up party of Street Dancer 3D

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor attend wrap-up party of Street Dancer 3D

Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Remo D'Souza's film Street Dancer 3D along with Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi. The cast just wrapped up the shoot of the film and had a blast at the wrap-up party.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 31, 2019 18:20 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor attend wrap-up party of Street Dancer 3D

 Makers of "Street Dancer 3D" hosted a wrap-up party for film's cast and crew on Tuesday in Mumbai. The film's lead actors Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor attended the party. Varun even took to his social media handle to announce the wrap of the film in a heartfelt post thanking the entire cast.

"We dance to express, not to impress. I am so excited for everyone to see what we have done. @remodsouza I love being on your set. Thank you everyone -- all the dancers from all around the world -- for making this film with us. I have had a blast and I'm sad its over. Now on january 24, you will meet the street dancers"

View this post on Instagram

Coming to u 24 th jan . Bye bye 👋

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

The film also features Nora Fatehi, Prabhu Deva, Raghav Juyal and Dharmesh Yelande. All these actors were also spotted at the party. The film's director Remo D'Souza came to the party along with wife Lizelle, while producer Bhushan Kumar attended arrived with wife Divya.

The film is slated to release on January 24 next year. It is Varun and Shraddha's second collaboration on the silver screen after "ABCD 2", which also was helmed by Remo. 

Click Here for Latest Bollywood UpdatesCelebrity News

Click Here for Trending News

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StorySaif Ali Khan on 10 years of Love Aaj Kal: Sara Ali Khan's film Aaj Kal isn’t continuation of my film Next StoryShahid Kapoor’s neighbourhood aunties reacted in THIS way after watching Kabir Singh  