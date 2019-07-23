Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shraddha Kapoor gets injured on the sets of Street Dancer 3D once again, after Varun Dhawan's foot injury

Shraddha Kapoor who rose to fame after her movie Aashiqui 2, will be next seen in Street Dancer 3D opposite Varun Dhawan. Shraddha and Varun had been the part of ABCD 2 too. Street Dancer 3 D is a sequel to ABCD 2. Recently, Shraddha Kapoor took to her social media account to share the news that she has got hurt while shooting for the movie. This is not the first time when Shraddha got hurt while shooting. Before this too, she got injured in her back and shoulder. This time she has injured her ankle.

Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share the news. She wrote, “Ankle twist care by our lovely onset physio..1st my neck & shoulders & now my ankle. And you’re here to the rescue. Thank you #sd3.”

A few days ago, Varun Dhawan was seen with an injury in his foot. He too got injured while shooting for the film. He has been rehearsing for the dance sequel and was left with a foot injury.

Street Dancer 3 D features Varun Dhawan, Prabhu Deva, Nora Fatehi and Shraddha Kapoor and is scheduled to release on 24 January 2020. The movie is a dance drama film, directed by Remo D'Souza.

Shraddha Kapoor will also be seen in movies like Saaho, Baaghi 3 and Chhichore. The recent poster of Saaho has stunted the fans. The release date of the movie has been shifted to August 30, 2019. The other two movies releasing on August 15, 2019 are Batla House and Mission Mangal.

