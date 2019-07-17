Image Source : INSTAGRAM Cost of Saaho's eight-minute action sequence for Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor will give you goosebumps

Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles is much in news for its action-packed teaser The audience is eagerly waiting to see Prabhas's comeback after two long years. The teaser of Saaho has managed to impress the audience as Shraddha Kapoor will be seen performing stunts with ease for the very first time. According to the reports, one of the action scenes in Saaho took 70 crores to be filmed. Surprisingly, this high-cost scene is just 8 minutes long. The schene was shot in Abu Dhabi and is supervised by the very famous international stuntman Kenny Bates. Kenny Bates is a well-known stunt artist who is recognized for his works in Pearl Harbour (2001) and Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011), Mission Impossible - Ghost Protocol (2011) and many more.

Reports also suggest that Prabhas and Shraddha have worked hard to perform in Saaho. Sujeeth, the director of Saaho revealed that the overall cost of the movie is Rs 300 crore. He said that they were prepared to shoot action skills on such a high level. The makers of the movie already knew that such high-intensity action and stunt scenes would require a huge budget.

Saaho is set to hit the theatres on August 15, 2019. The movie features Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Makes, Murli Sharma, Evelyn Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi and Tinnu Anand besides Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor.

Watch the teaser of Saaho

As of now, the recent release of the song Psycho Saiyaan is buzzing for its beats and rhythm. It is sung Sachet Tandon, Dhvani Bahnushali and Tanishk Bagchi.

Listen to Pscyho Saiyaan

