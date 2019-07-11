Saaho actress Shraddha Kapoor getting married with boyfriend in 2020? See details

Celebrity relationships are something that cannot remain hidden for a long time. There are some who are quite open about their relationships and indulge in social media PDA while others prefer to keep it personal. Similar is the case with Shraddha Kapoor who was last seen in the film Stree opposite Rajkummar Rao. There are reports that the actress is all set to marry her rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shreshtha.

Previously her name has been linked with actors like Aditya Roy Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar with whom she has worked in films like Ashiqui 2 and Rock On 2. But the actress has quite smartly laughed off all the reports. But now it seems that things are serious between her and Rohan. As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, the actress will tie the knot with him next year n 2020. And that is the reason why her mother Shivangi Kapoor has already started the planning.

Previously in an interview to Spotboye, father Shakti Kapoor opened about the same and said, "There is no truth to it. Shraddha has no plans of marrying anyone for coming 4-5 years. She has too much on her plate at the moment and is totally focussed on her upcoming projects. Her calendar is choc-o-block for the next 2 years. All this is crap."

When he was asked about Rohan, he responded, "Shraddha has been linked to many actors in the past. Yeh film industry hai bhaiya, link karne se kuch nahi hota. His father, Rakesh (Bollywood's ace photographer), is a dear friend of mine. We all are family friends. My daughter tells me everything what is happening in her life. She will never marry without her parents' consent."

When Rohan was asked about the same he said, "We have been extremely close for the last 9 years, but NO, I am not dating her. I met her at a party and we instantly hit it off. First impressions I definitely thought she was cute but have only remained best friends ever since."

Talking about work front, she will next be seen in Saaho opposite Prabhas which will release on August 15, 2019. She will be seen playing the role of a cop in the film, the song of which ‘Pyscho Saiyaan’ recently came out. Check it out:

Apart from that she will also be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in in Remo D’souza’s Street Dancer 3D which is slated to release on January 24, 2020. Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures and videos.