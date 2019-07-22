Image Source : TWITTER Kabir Singh creates history, Shahid Kapoor starrer becomes first Indian film to cross 1 million in Australia

Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh is not only winning hearts in India but also ruling box-office overseas. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed drama is creating huge waves at the Australian Box Office. Kabir Singh, has, in fact, created history in Australia as it has become the only Indian film in the nation to cross Rs 1 million mark. The movie, which also features Kiara Advani as Shahid Kapoor's love interest has overtaken the lifetime business of several 2019 Bollywood movies such as Kalank, Total Dhamaal, Bharat, Gully Boy and Uri in Australia.

Kabir Singh takes Australian Box Office by storm

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports, "#KabirSingh is the first *Indian film* to cross A$ 1 million mark in #Australia in 2019... The film - still running in theatres - has surpassed *lifetime biz* of several biggies, including #GullyBoy, #Uri, #Bharat, #Kalank, #Kesari and #TotalDhamaal in #Australia".

With Kabir Singh in the lead, the other top four Bollywood films that tasted success in Australia are Gully Boy, Uri, Bharat and Kalank.

Kabir Singh all set to cross Rs 275 crore at Indian Box Office

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advan's Kabir Singh is unstoppable at the Indian box office as well. Despite fresh releases such as Hrithik Roshan's Super 30, Disney film The Lion King and reduction of screens/shows, Kabir Singh stands tall at Rs 271. 24 crore at the box-office.

Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh has created numerous records that would be tough to beat for upcoming Bollywood films of 2019.

Read More on Kabir Singh

Here's why Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda won't watch Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh