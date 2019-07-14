Image Source : TWITTER Here's why Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda won't watch Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh

Kabir Singh, a Hindi remake of Vijay Deverakonda starrer Arjun Reddy, has become an all-time blockbuster by earning Rs 255 crore in just 23 days of its release. When Vijay Vijay Deverakonda was asked if he has watched Kabir Singh yet during a media interaction for his upcoming film Dear Comrade in Bengaluru, he said that he has absolutely no interest in watching the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy.

Speaking at a press interaction for his upcoming film Dear Comrade, Deverakonda was asked if he’s seen Kabir Singh, to which he replied, according to Cinema Express, “Shahid has done that film, and he has gone through the character, and there is nothing for me to watch it again. I know the story, I have done that film, why will I watch again?”

Kabir Singh has become the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year. However, a section of audience and critics bashed the film for glorifying toxic masculinity. During a recent interview with Anupama Chopra, Sandeep Vanga made controversial statements in defence of Kabir Singh’s criticism. He said, “If you can’t slap, if you can’t touch your woman wherever you want, if you can’t kiss, I don’t see emotion there.”

In a recent post, Shahid Kapoor shared on Instagram,"Thank you for understanding him, forgiving him, loving him with all your heart. We all fall apart. And we all must strive to rise from our faults... He is flawed, so are we all... The most flawed character I have ever played has become my most loved."

"Here's to cinema mirroring life. To protagonists who don't have to be restricted by their goodness and can be human and imperfect. There is perfection in imperfection and that is the beauty and the challenge of this human life," Shahid wrote.

Kabir Singh, which stars Shahid as a self-destructive lover, is also his first solo superhit after R... Rajkumar in 2013. The film is a remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, and draws heavy inspiration from the Devdas formula.

