Kiara Advani aka Preeti pens heartfelt note as Kabir Singh completes a month

Kiara Advani pens heartfelt note on Kabir Singh's success

Kiara Advani is on cloud nine as Kabir Singh has become her first movie to cross Rs 250 crore mark. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial which stars Shahid Kapoor is still being showered with love. Though the movie was panned by critics for promoting toxic masculinity, audience was unperturbed by the remarks. As Kabir Singh completed a month in theatres, Kiara took to Instagram to share a thanking note. In a long heartfelt mesage, Kiara thanked his co-star Shahid Kapoor and director ''Sandeep Sir, the OG!''.

In her long note, Kiara, who played the role of Preeti in the romantic drama wrote that she is grateful to her team and audience for the tremedous success. The actress further mentioned that she saw strength, convinction and love in the character of Preeti. "Every time I have tried to put down my feelings on Kabir Singh, I don't know where to begin. This attempt will not do justice either, to how truly grateful I am, to my team, and the audience for making our film what it has become today. A year ago I stepped into the shoes of Preeti, shy, demure, and basically the complete opposite of me. But I also saw her strength, conviction, her love and her passion and couldn't help but feel for the love story that you all rooted for with me," she wrote.

Thanking Shahid Kapoor, she called him her confidant and friend throughout the journey. ''His conviction to stay true to his story and make it so unapologetically, his passion for films, his craziness and honesty gave us the opportunity to play characters that were flawed, imperfect and so real that you can't stop yourself from feeling for them," she wrote about Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Kiara also mentioned the contribution of producers, cinematographer, composer and singers which made Kabir Singh what it is today.

"But most importantly, beyond thankful to the audience for loving, accepting and rooting for this love story," she ended her note.

On a related note, Kabir Singh is about a surgeon who is heart-broken and has anger management issues. The movie has so far minted Rs 267.29 crore so far.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani has started working on her next project which is Guilty, a Netflix film. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatics, Guilty is being directed by Ruchi Narain. Kiara, who has sported a different look for the series is playing the role of a musician in it.