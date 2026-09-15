F1's return to India on the cards? Mansukh Mandaviya announces 10-member task force to assess F1 revival

In a major development, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya took centre stage and announced the formation of a 10-member task force to assess the potential revival of F1 in India. It is worth noting that the task force will assess the challenges and feasibility of reviving F1 in the country.

The primary aim of the task force will be to facilitate the return of F1 to India by 2028. Notably, the task force will be led by NITI Aayog Programme Director and Adviser Yugal Kishore Joshi, and Joint Secretary of Sports, Kunal, will also be a part of the committee, among many others.

Notably, the representatives from the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), Buddh International Circuit (BIC), Madras International Circuit (MIC), and many others will be included in the committee.

According to Mansukh Mandaviya, the panel will be tasked with finding ways that could ensure the sustainable growth of F1 and motorsport in India as they look to prepare the roadmap for the revival of F1 in India. It is worth noting that India last hosted an F1 race back in 2013 at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, and it was eventually dropped from the calendar due to bureaucratic and taxation concerns.

Mansukh Mandaviya opened up on F1’s potential revival

Speaking on the same, Mansukh Mandaviya took centre stage and talked about the formation of the task force and how the 10-member committee will operate and how they are looking to build a map for sustainable growth of F1 and other motorsports in the country.

"The Terms of reference of this committee are suggesting comprehensive ways for sustainable growth of motorsports in India, a holistic coordinated roadmap for revival of Formula 1 so that we can host a race in 2028,” Mansukh Mandaviya told PTI.

"It will also carry out detailed assessment of challenges that would come in the way of reviving motorsports and identify policy interventions that would needed for this. Taxation issues will be considered along with the possibilities related to Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models,” he added.

With inputs from PTI

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