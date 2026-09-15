PM Modi, Xi Jinping agreed to mutual respect and sensitivity to India-China ties: MEA on bilateral meeting

New Delhi:

During the bilateral meeting between PM Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping on sidelines of BRICS Summit, both sides agreed to mutual respect and sensitivity to India-China ties, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said addressing media today, September 15. PM Narendra Modi referred to India's concerns and underlined that both sides should show sensitivity to each other's core concerns and be guided by the three mutuals: mutual respect, mutual interest, and mutual sensitivity, he said.

Oman Tanker Attack: MEA thanks Omani authorities for rescuing Indian nationals

On attack on commercial vessel MT El Gaia off the coast of Oman, MEA spokesperson said that 13 Indian nationals/ seafarers have been rescued while one Indian national, seafarer remained missing. The Indian government thanked the Omani authorities for their efforts in rescuing nationals, he said.

On invitation to Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman for BRICS

On invitation to Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman for BRICS Summit, MEA spokesperson said, "we had invited the Prime Minister of Bangladesh for a bilateral visit. Subsequently, he was also invited to attend the BRICS Summit in his capacity as the Chair of BIMSTEC. Therefore, he had received two invitations - one for a bilateral visit and the other for participation in the BRICS Summit," as reported by news agency ANI.

On Pakistan announcing a reward of PKR 70 lakh on JeM chief

Regarding Pakistan's announcement of a reward of PKR 70 lakh on Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar, MEA spokesperson said, "such gimmicks and attempts at hoodwinking people by Pakistan are nothing new. We have seen similar gimmicks in the past as well. For a state sponsor of terrorism to make such phoney announcements—we all know how hollow they are. Pakistan must take concrete action rather than make announcements that are ultimately of no consequence."

7 key issues India, China agreed upon during PM Modi-Xi meet

The relationship will be viewed from a strategic and long-term perspective

Differences will not be allowed to turn into disputes

A fair and acceptable solution to the border dispute will be sought

Trade and cultural relations will be further enhanced

Movement between the people of both countries will be promoted

Solutions to economic and business concerns will be sought

Cooperation will be enhanced on regional and global challenges.

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From border dispute to trade ties: The 7 key issues India, China agreed upon during PM Modi-Xi meet