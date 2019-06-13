Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna spotted in Varanasi at a press meet for Brahmastra

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nagarjuna, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Mouni Roy for the shoot of Brahmastra in Varanasi.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were joined by Akkineni Nagarjuna who is considered a superstar in Telugu Cinema and has received three Filmfare Awards South. Popular television actress Mouni Roy who has worked in famous daily soaps like Naagin, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and films like Gold, K.G.F: Chapter 1 has joined the cast of Brahmastra in Varanasi. According to the reports, Mouni is playing the role of an antagonist in the Ayan Mukerji directorial.

The team is currently in town to shoot the film which is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan. Brahmastra is the first ever Bollywood film to be made in the form of a planned-trilogy. Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy were spotted with Ranbir, Alia and director Ayan Mukerji in the press conference which was held on June 12, 2019. Nagarjuna wore a sky blue t-shirt with navy blue pants.

This is the first time Ranbir will be seen sharing the screen with his girlfriend Alia. The couple was also spotted at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple where Ranveer wore a 'rudraksha mala' over a plain white shirt and Alia wore a yellow salwar suit.

According to sources, the team will shoot for over 20 days in Varanasi and few shots will be taken inside Ramnagar Fort and Chet Singh Fort. The logo for the film was launched on Mahashivratri during Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj with the help of drones. Brahmastra was supposed to hit theaters this Christmas, however, the VFX team needed more time to work on it. It is expected to launch in 2020 in March.