Ram Lakhan reunion for Subhash Ghai’s next

A still from Bollywood movie Ram Lakhan

Since June, when filmmaker Subhash Ghai confirmed a movie with actors Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor, fans have been waiting with bated breath for an announcement of the project.

And looks like there may be a declaration in the offing after all.

A source close to the project has been quoted saying by Deccan Chronicle that the project could be a continuation of the 80s blockbuster Ram Lakhan.

"The film will be a crime comedy tail of two cops in their 50s. It won’t exactly be a seque, but Jackie and Anil will play characters 30 years after what they played in Ram Lakhan. Jackie will be sober and brooding. Anil will be playful and filled with masti," the Deccan Chronicle report said.

Ghai had, earlier in June, said, "Right now, we are working on a story. Once we will complete scripting, then we will look into logistics. I feel the story of the film is really good, so it should be made. I think it is going to be a beautiful film. We have been working on various scripts for Anil and Jackie and they have liked one."

This project will be Subhash Ghai’s return to direction after 2014. His last directorial venture 'Kaanchi: The unbreakable' starring Kartik Aaryan and Mishti in the lead roles failed to make any impact.

Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor have, apart from Ram Lakhan, appeared together in a string of successful films -- Parinda, Karma and 1942: a love story.

