Anil Kapoor's reaction on his viral FaceApp memes is pure gold

Anil Kapoor reacts on his viral FaceApp memes

FaceApp became a craze among Bollywood celebrities and fans alike in no time. Everyone was seen trying out the app to morph their mugshots into an older look. Interestingly Anil Kapoor, who never seems to age in real life inspired a lot of memes on his appearance. When asked about the same, the 62-year-old star said he is "amused" by the creativity of netizens

"I'm so amused and entertained by people's creativity! Just when I think they would've run out of memes to make about me, they surprise me with yet another hilarious take! It's quite flattering and humbling honestly. I'm happy that I'm able to entertain and maybe even inspire people of all ages, even when I'm not trying!" Anil reacted.

Once he put out his version of FaceApp, one of the users wrote: "One cannot look 30 years old at the age of 63, unless it's Anil Kapoor." Another user said: "Anil Kapoor looks younger than young Anil Kapoor."

Check out some of the viral memes on Anil Kapoor's reverse ageing.

On the professional front, Anil Kapoor is currently busy shooting for Malang, which is Mohit Suri's film. The movie also features Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in important roles.

(With IANS inputs)