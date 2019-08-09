Priyanka Chopra gives warm hug to mother-in-law Denise Jonas in this latest adorable photo from Miami

Priyanka Chopra with mother-in-law Denise Jonas

Priyanka Chopra is a global star. Every time her pictures or videos surface on the internet, they go viral within a blink of an eye. Priyanka, who herself is quite active on social media keeps sharing regular updates with her fans. After setting the internet on fire with her bikini and saree look, the actress is here to impress you with her perfect daughter-in-law avatar.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra raises temperature in wine red swimsuit, takes a dip with Sophie Turner in Miami (PICS)

PeeCee is quite close to her in-laws. She is currently accompanying her husband Nick Jonas and in-laws for Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins Tour. Entire Jonas family including J-sisters is in Miami to be supportive cheerleaders.

Priyanka Chopra with Jonas Brothers and J-Sisters

Nick's father Paul Jonas took to Instagram to share a collage on Instagram which also features Priyanka. In the photo, the actress can be seen hugging her mother-in-law. Doesn't it look like an embrace filled with love and warmth? PeeCee and Denise can be seen having a great time together. ''Sometime you just need to stop and take in the moment. #happinessbegins,'' he wrote alongside the post.

Earlier, Priyanka also shared her look from Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding. The actress looked no less than a goddess in the mesmerizing peach saree by ace designer Sabyasachi. “#SareeNotSorry! Nuff said! Wearing the perfect drape for the perfect wedding... it’s my go-to for every special occasion! Thank you @sabyasachiofficial for flying down the six yards of love and big hug to @stylebyami for making it happen #AlwaysADesiGirl #ThrowbackThursday,'' the actress wrote alongside the photos.

Priyanka Chopra flaunts her saree love

Priyanka Chopra looks gorgeous in this Sabyasachi saree

On the professional front, Priyanka will next be seen in The Sky Is Pink, directed by Shonali Bose. The movie, which also features Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar in important roles, is based on Aisha Chaudhary, motivational speaker and author of My Little Epiphanies. She breathed her last in 2015 Gurugram due to Pulmonary Fibrosis.

The Sky Is Pink is set to have its world premiere at Toronto Film Festival. PeeCee took to social media to share her excitement. Sharing a poster of the movie, she wrote, ''So happy and proud to announce that #TheSkyIsPink is the only film from Asia to have an official selection at The 44th Toronto Film Festival 2019 at the Gala!!! I can't wait to be back this year in the dual role of actor and producer. I hope to see many of you at the world premiere on September 13 in Toronto. Thank you for your continued love and support! Releasing in cinemas Oct 11. Here we go!''.

On a related note, Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in December 2018 in Udaipur in a lavish wedding ceremony. The couple got married as per Christian and Hindu rituals.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas open up about their plans of not having child anytime soon

Priyanka Chopra shares her excitement about husband Nick Jonas’ Happiness Begins tour, check viral video

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page