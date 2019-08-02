Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas opens up about their plans of not having child anytime soon

Priyanka Chopra, the Desi Girl of Bollywood got married to American actor-singer Nick Jonas, last year in December 2018 in Udaipur. Their wedding had been a grand affair with multiple days of celebration and post celebrations. Recently, the couple had been in news for Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebrations and her grand birthday cake. Now, according to the reports on Entertainment Weekly, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra revealed about their family planning. Quoting the same, "Nick and Priyanka haven’t been putting pressure on having kids. They are enjoying married life, travelling and working. The couple is OK with when it happens, it happens, and it will be a blessing.”
While Priyanka revealed her desire to have her own kids in her interview with InStyle. She was seen saying, "I want to change the world a little bit. My big endgame is creating a formidable career and legacy for myself, but at the same time, I want to have moved something. ‘I want my existence to have meant something. I want my kids to turn around and be like, “Yeah, that was my mom,” she added.
However, the couple has decided to give some time to their relationship and not rush into anything. Well, that's justified.
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in The Sky is Pink, starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The movie is set to hit the theatres on October 11, 2019. The first look of the movie has been recently revealed.
View this post on Instagram
So happy and proud to announce that #TheSkyIsPink is the only film from Asia to have an official selection at The 44th Toronto Film Festival 2019 at the Gala!!! I can't wait to be back this year in the dual role of actor and producer. I hope to see many of you at the world premiere on September 13 in Toronto. Thank you for your continued love and support! Releasing in cinemas Oct 11. Here we go!
