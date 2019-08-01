Khandaani Shafakhana Movie Review: Sonakshi Sinha fails to impress; Badshah's debut could not save this pointless film

Khandaani Shafakhana Movie Name: Khandaani Shafakhana

Critics Rating: 1.5 / 5

Release Date: August 2, 2019

August 2, 2019 Director: Badshah, Tanishk Bagchi

Genre: Drama Comedy

Khandaani Shafakhana highlights one of the most important taboos existing in society and that is SEX EDUCATION. There exists a little awkwardness even with the mention of the word SEX. Though the millennials have now become accustomed to it and understand the need to be educated on such supreme topic. Khandaani Shafakhaa is a story of Baby Bedi who fights the society to fulfill the dreams of her Mamaji(Maternal Uncle). He used to run a Sex Clinic and give Unani medicines to people suffering from sexual disorders. Her struggle to fight society and come forward to talk about their sexual disorders or in fact, sex is highlighted in the movie in the strangest form.

Movie Review

Khandaani Shafakhana is directed by Shilpi Dasgupta and features Sonakshi Sinha and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in the lead roles. Sonakshi Sinha(Baby Bedi) in the movie is seen as a simple, middle-class family girl. She is carrying the responsibility of her entire family on her shoulders after the death of her father. Her income could not match up to the mounting bills and demands of the family. Being the eldest sister she has a younger brother, a younger married sister and a widow mother. Baby Bedi's maternal uncle aka Mama ji, played by Kulbushan Kharbanda had been a Unani expert and was running his Sex clinic. He has been a successful medical practitioner, whose treatment was acknowledged by all his patients. After his death, Baby Bedi inherited his entire property on a condition to serve his clinic for 6 months.

Going against her will, Baby Bedi started working in the clinic and gradually started getting attached to the same. The clinic took her down the memory lane where she used to spend time with her uncle. She developed a kind of fondness for the clinic and wanted to make it reach the heights of success. However, the lack of education among people led to protests and finally, she ended up behind the bars.

Mamaji's clinic used to treat patients suffering from erectile dysfunction, low sperm count, early ejaculation and other sex-related disorders. However, our society finds it awkward to talk about sex out in open. Therefore, they troubled Mamaji and finally forced him to shut his clinic. Not just this, they disgraced Baby Bedi with all foul words. Talking about sex and sexual disorders are seen as obscenity in the movie, until the very end. We get to see Sonakshi Sinha fighting for the same and running the campaign ‘Baat To Karo’ to make people aware of the need to talk about sex and sexual disorders.

Though the movie highlights one of the important issues of society, it has got loose ends and is not properly executed. There is a lack of emotions and it is difficult for the audience to connect with the movie. There have been many movies which are based on a similar theme and are made with a lot more passion and focus. Sonakshi Sinha is essaying the role of a Punjabi girl but she fails miserably in her dialogue delivery as a true Punjaban. The movie seems unrealistic at certain points, especially when Sonakshi Sinha having no prior knowledge of medicine, starts treating patients with perfection. It was difficult to figure out the mood of the film. Was it a serious issue or was it all a joke?

Though Sex is still not being openly talked in the society and India still needs to work a lot more on it, yet it's not a very serious issue these days. People are becoming progressive in their thoughts and have started understanding the need to talk about the same. However, earlier people used to give disapproving glances even on the mention of the word.

As we all know rapper Badshah is marking his debut with this movie, it looked like he can’t act. The only thing Badshah is good at is rapping and wearing all the glittery clothes. His role was almost pointless until the end when he stood for Sonakshi Sinha.

Annu Kapoor donning the role of a lawyer, is impressive enough. Every time he is on the screen, he steals the limelight. In fact, Priyansh Jora was seen as a pinch of cuteness and brains added to the movie. Varun Sharma has a side role and his face is enough to make you laugh out loud. His comic scenes were basically pointless in the movie dealing with such a sensitive issue. Yet, his presence made the movie easy to bear for two and a half hours.

The music fails to impress the audience. The remake of Koka song is only introduced to make Badshah’s presence felt in the movie. Overall, Sonakshi Sinha’s poor acting, bad dialogue delivery, Badshah’s pointless appearance in the movie added to make a movie below average.

Khandaani Shafakhana Trailer