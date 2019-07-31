Priyanka Chopra shares her excitement about husband Nick Jonas’ Happiness Begins tour, check viral video

Priyanka Chopra shares her excitement about husband Nick Jonas’ Happiness Begins tour

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas enjoy a huge fan base all around the world. Now that the Jonas Brothers (Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas) have brought their band together and taken over everyone’s playlist, the band is ready for their first tour after their reunion. The Jonas Brothers keep sharing pictures and videos from their rehearsals on social media leaving the fans excited about their Happiness Begins tour. But looks like not just the fans but American singer Nick Jonas’ wife Priyanka Chopra is equally excited for their first tour as Jonas Brothers again.

Nick Jonas took to his social media to share his excitement with his fans that there are just seven days remaining for the Happiness Begins tour. The singer took to Instagram to share a video in which he is seen talking about the tour when his wife Priyanka Chopra also shares her excitement. The actress, who can be seen lying on the bed behind Nick Jonas, hoots for her husband from the background and shows how excited she is about the tour. Later Nick also shares in his Instagram stories about what the two are up to when together. The singer-actor reveals in a video that ‘Pri is listening to her music’ and also waits patiently for her next song. Check out the viral video of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas here-

After wrapping up the schedule of her next Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink, Priyanka Chopra flew back to her husband Nick Jonas to attend the wedding ceremony of her brother-in-law Joe Jonas with Game of Thrones fame Sophie Turner in Paris. The couple stole away the show with their scintillating pictures from the wedding ceremony in the City of Love. The couple has been spending quality time together before each of them return to their work. Infact, Priyanka Chopra will also be seen joining the Jonas Brothers on their Happiness Begins tour.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in Paris

On the other hand, Nick Jonas also celebrated Priyanka’s 37th birthday in Miami with a huge bash. The American singer even ordered a red and gold five-layered cake which complimented the actress’ dress to perfection. Interestingly, Nick Jonas even paid a whopping amount for it. According to the reports in Pinkvilla, the cake was equivalent to over USD 5,000, which is almost equal to the sum of Rs 3.4 lakh. The couple was joined by Priyanka’s sister Parineeti Chopra, mother Madhu Chopra and a bunch of other close friends.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at her birthday bash

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will start promoting her upcoming Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink in August. The film will hit the theaters on October 11, 2019. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. The Sky Is Pink is directed by Shonali Bose.

