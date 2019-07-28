Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas send internet into meltdown with their PDA photos from Miami

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never shy from expressing their love for each other on social media. Time to time, they set the Instagram on fire by sharing their romantic photos. Last week, the couple had a great time in Miami. It was Priyanka's birthday and Nick made it special in all way possible. Now as the couple is back in NYC, Priyanka has started sharing romantic photos from her birthday trip.

The actress took to Instagram to post a couple of photos and we just can't take our eyes off them. In the photos, PeeCee and Nick look lost in each other's eyes. Have a look at the pictures:

Cousin Parineeti Chopra and mom Madhu Chopra also accompanied PeeCee for the birthday celebration.

PeeCee was on a break from the digital world to enjoy her birthday to the fullest. After returning to the virtual space, she thanked her fans and followers in a heart-warming note on Instagram. ''Hi everyone! Thank you so much for all the wonderful birthday messages and wishes... You have made my day extremely special. Sorry I haven't responded earlier, was taking a bit of a break from technology... But now I'm back and I just want to say 'Thank you all so much'. I hope everyone feels as loved as I do," she wrote, along with a series of love-struck heart emojis.

Earlier, Priyanka was trolled and called 'hypocrite' after a picture of her smoking went viral on social media. In the photo, our Desi Girl can be seen smoking a cigarette in a yacht as Nick and Madhu Chopra enjoy cigars. The family can be seen having a happy time, however, this didn't go down well with netizens who started slamming the actress as she earlier claimed to be asthmatic.

On the professional front, Priyanka is making her Bollywood comeback with Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar. The movie will have its world premiere at the prestigious 44th Toronto Film Festival 2019 on September 13. The Sky Is Pink will release in India on October 11.