Priyanka Chopra's birthday bash videos and photos going viral on the web

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra who got married to American singer-actor Nick Jonas celebrated her 37th birthday with friends and family. Priyanka was seen in a bold red sequinned dress while she partied her night away at Miami beach in Florida.

New Delhi Published on: July 19, 2019 20:05 IST
Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra who got married to American singer-actor Nick Jonas celebrated her 37th birthday with friends and family. Priyanka was seen in a bold red sequinned dress while she partied her night away at Miami beach in Florida. Her party pictures and videos go viral on social media. As the 'Desi Girl' of Bollywood celebrates her birthday with full zeal. Her beachside party is no less than a dream for all the party lovers. 

Priyanka Chopra was joined by husband Nick Jonas, mom Madhu Chopra, and sister Parineeti Chopra. Parineeti Chopra and Nick Jonas posted Priyanka Chopra's pictures to show their level of excitement.

Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram account to share a birthday post for Priyanka Chopra. She wrote, "In Miami with the birthday gurllll! Happy bday Mimi didi. There is never gonna be another one like you. Actress or sister@priyankachopra

In Miami with the birthday gurllll! Happy bday Mimi didi. There is never gonna be another one like you. Actress or sister 💕💕 @priyankachopra

Not just this, Parineeti Chopra also shared the video of Priyanka Chopra's loud music and dance party in Miami. 

Nick Jonas shared a video clip of Priyanka Chopra flaunting her red little dress. 

The entire Jonas family wished Priyanka Chopra, a very Happy Birthday!

Many Bollywood celebs wished Priyanka Chopra on her birthday. Right from Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Sonali Bendre, and Anil Kapoor, wished actress. In fact, Television actress Hina khan posted a picture with Priyanka Chopra to wish her happy birthday. 

