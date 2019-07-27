Image Source : INSTAGRAM Here's how Parineeti Chopra reacted to sister Priyanka Chopra's viral smoking picture

All hell broke loose recently when a picture of actress Priyanka Chopra smoking in a yacht in Miami with her family made it to the internet. Members of the social media were too quick to tag PeeCee as a 'hypocrite' for smoking despite suffering from asthma and raising awareness against burning firecrackers around Diwali. In the viral smoking picture, Priyanka Chopra was clicked smoking along with husband Nick Jonas, mother Madhu Chopra and sister Parineeti Chopra.

There's no denying that cousins Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra have always shared a loving and cordial relationship. Now, at a time when Priyanka Chopra has decided to keep quiet about the controversial smoking picture, sister Parineti has the most epic reaction to it.

During an interaction with India Today, the Ishqzaade actress said, " I respond by saying that I have no right to answer this question, so I won't.

Priyanka Chopra not just earned the wrath of her fans for smoking but for also celebrating her birthday amid Assam floods while being a brand ambassador of the state. The death toll has been on an all-time high in Assam due to severe floods. Calling out the actor for the same, a fan wrote, “Assam mein flood chal raha hein aur dekho toh kaun enjy kar raha hein... hamara Ambassador.... khbr eta tu loi lo atleast aiva nora jodi (Atleast ask the people in Assam about their condition).

#PriyankaChopra giving comments on diwali to not use firecrackers and all & I have asthma people like me suffer during diwali and blabla



Now this cigarette won't affect you and the firecrackers didn't harm to anyone pic.twitter.com/ZYYm8eRuaO — Anurag Tiwari (@AnuragT82299142) July 21, 2019

Taking a dig at her recent trip to Ethiopia as a UNICEF goodwill ambassador, “When assam is flooded then priyanka chopra is like i am not anymore brand ambassador........but when she wants to any help to needy people then she goes to other countries".

I think she is smoking Patanjali Cigarette.

No Cause. Just have it.#PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/VBA8CAubOh — Rk Sharma (@_the_rk) July 21, 2019

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is all set to return to Bollywood with Shonali Bose's The Sky is Pink. Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra who was last seen in Kesari, will star next in Jabariya Jodi opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

