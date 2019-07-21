Priyanka Chopra called 'hypocrite' for smoking; Twitter reminds her of being asthmatic

Priyanka Chopra trolled for smoking

Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebration doesn't seem to end so soon. The actress who turned a year older on July 18 is ringing in her birthday in Miami with family. We can spot Parineeti Chopra, Nick Jonas and Madhu Chopra in pictures which are going viral on social media. In one of the photos circulating on the internet, we can see our Desi Girl smoking cigarette in a yacht while Nick and Madhu enjoy cigars. The family can be seen happy a happy time, however, this didn't go down well with netizens who started slamming the actress.

Well, for those unversed, Priyanka claimed to be asthmatic in a video. Last year, she urged people not to burst crackers during Diwali. She said that the festival of lights is about sweets and love not pollution. ''Please meri saans ko berok rakhiye. Diwali pe patakho ko skip kijiye,'' she said in the clip.

Hence, when photos of PeeCee smoking went viral, netizens lost their calm. They even dug out a 2010 tweet in which the actress had written, ''Smoking is awful!!! Yuck!!!".

दीपावली के पटाखों से प्रियंका चोपड़ा को अस्थमा हुआ था।अब आप शुद्ध वायु के यंत्र का प्रयोग कर रही हैं...????🤔.. — Hitesh Badjatya (@hitesh_badjatya) July 21, 2019

Yeh kaun saa Asthma hai jo kewal Diwali me hi hota hai 🙄😂 pic.twitter.com/EhhzlO4ZhY — Sushant Kumar Rai 🇮🇳 (@Skraivns) July 21, 2019

Earlier, Twitterati even slammed Priyanka for fireworks display post her Christian wedding in Udaipur. The internet users questioned her about her asthma and asked why isn't she concerned about the environment. For uninitiated, in a tweet, PeeCee has told that even though she was diagnosed with asthma at the age of five, she made it to her dreams.

"Those who know me well know that I'm an asthmatic. I mean, what's to hide? I knew that I had to control my asthma before it controlled me. As long as I've got my inhaler, asthma can't stop me from achieving my goals and living a 'Berok Zindagi'," she had tweeted.

On the professional front, Priyanka will soon be seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar.