Tuesday, July 30, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Nick Jonas spent THIS much amount for wife Priyanka Chopra's five-tiered red and gold birthday cake

Nick Jonas spent THIS much amount for wife Priyanka Chopra's five-tiered red and gold birthday cake

Priyanka Chopra recently celebrated her 37th birthday in Miami alongside husband Nick Jonas, mommy Madhu Chopra, sister Parineeti Chopr aand all her dear friends and family. While the pictures and videos of Priyanka Chopra's birthday bash go viral, the latest news of her cake price will leave you shocked.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 30, 2019 7:04 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Nick Jonas spent THIS much amount for wife Priyanka Chopra's five-tiered red and gold birthday cake

Priyanka Chopra had a grand birthday celebration for her first birthday post marriage with American singer-actor Nick Jonas. PeeCee was seen in a beautiful red sequinned dress as she sets off for her beach-side party. Nick Jonas and his family alongwith Priyanka Chopra and her family had a gala time in Miami as they celebrated her birthday together. According to the reports of Pinkvilla, Priyanka Chopra's red and gold five-layered cake was equivalent to over USD 5,000, which are almost equal to the sum of Rs 3,45,000.

View this post on Instagram

PRECIOUS 😭❤ @priyankachopra

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Online (@priyankaonline) on

Yes! You heard it right! Miami-based Divine Delicacies Cakes revealed that Priyanka's birthday cake cost Rs.3,45,000 and had five layers of chocolate and vanilla.

They also revealed that it was Nick Jonas' last-minute idea to get such a huge birthday cake and it led to great hustle. They had to rush to bake the cake and it took them 24 hours to reach its perfection. They had made a lot of efforts for the decoration of the cake.

One of the cake artists told, "Nick wanted it red and gold since Priyanka was wearing a red dress and she loves gold details."

View this post on Instagram

Baby Ka Hai Birthday Bash @priyankachopra ❤

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Online (@priyankaonline) on

Priyanka Chopra's birthday pictures took the internet to storm and went viral in no time. Her cake cutting video, to her dance party and post-birthday celebration on a yacht, is worth watching for.

View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

View this post on Instagram

My 💓

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in The Sky Is Pink, whose first look has been released recently. The movie is directed by Shonali Bose and co-produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and is set to release on 11 October 2019. The Sky is Pink also features Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in important roles.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra's birthday bash videos and photos go viral on the web

Click Here For Latest Bollywood Updates| Celebrity News

Click Here For Latest Bollywood Photos| Television News

For more Bollywood updates and latest news, visit our Facebook Page

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StorySinger Udit Narayan gets death threats, seeks help from Mumbai police Next StorySalman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 house to be built in Mumbai and not Lonavala. Reason will surprise you  