Nick Jonas spent THIS much amount for wife Priyanka Chopra's five-tiered red and gold birthday cake

Priyanka Chopra had a grand birthday celebration for her first birthday post marriage with American singer-actor Nick Jonas. PeeCee was seen in a beautiful red sequinned dress as she sets off for her beach-side party. Nick Jonas and his family alongwith Priyanka Chopra and her family had a gala time in Miami as they celebrated her birthday together. According to the reports of Pinkvilla, Priyanka Chopra's red and gold five-layered cake was equivalent to over USD 5,000, which are almost equal to the sum of Rs 3,45,000.
Yes! You heard it right! Miami-based Divine Delicacies Cakes revealed that Priyanka's birthday cake cost Rs.3,45,000 and had five layers of chocolate and vanilla.
View this post on Instagram
Priyanka's birthday cake is a big a$$ mood. p.s our girl is looking heavenly beautiful with Sindoor ahhh so divine ❤
They also revealed that it was Nick Jonas' last-minute idea to get such a huge birthday cake and it led to great hustle. They had to rush to bake the cake and it took them 24 hours to reach its perfection. They had made a lot of efforts for the decoration of the cake.
View this post on Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Had the Fanciest Cake at Her 37th Birthday Bash 😋
One of the cake artists told, "Nick wanted it red and gold since Priyanka was wearing a red dress and she loves gold details."
Priyanka Chopra's birthday pictures took the internet to storm and went viral in no time. Her cake cutting video, to her dance party and post-birthday celebration on a yacht, is worth watching for.
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in The Sky Is Pink, whose first look has been released recently. The movie is directed by Shonali Bose and co-produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and is set to release on 11 October 2019. The Sky is Pink also features Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in important roles.
View this post on Instagram
So happy and proud to announce that #TheSkyIsPink is the only film from Asia to have an official selection at The 44th Toronto Film Festival 2019 at the Gala!!! I can't wait to be back this year in the dual role of actor and producer. I hope to see many of you at the world premiere on September 13 in Toronto. Thank you for your continued love and support! Releasing in cinemas Oct 11. Here we go!
