Priyanka Chopra raises temperature in wine red swimsuit, takes a dip with Sophie Turner in Miami (PICS)

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra raises temperature in wine red swimsuit, takes a dip with Sophie Turner in Miami

Priyanka Chopra has accompanied her husband Nick Jonas to Miami where he is all set to start his tour as the Jonas Brothers called Happiness Begins. The actress, after wrapping up her next Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink, has been spending some quality time with her American singer husband and their pictures break the internet every time. However, this time PeeCee was spotted with her sister-in-law and Game Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner as they take a dip in the pool. Sophie has also accompanied her husband Joe Jonas and it looks like while the Jonas Brothers are preparing for their tour, the J-sisters are having all the fun.

The pictures of Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner have gone viral on the internet in which they can be seen relaxing and enjoying their time by the pool. Bollywood beauty Priyanka Chopra looked smoking hot in her wine-red swimsuit and it is hard to move eyes from her. The actress can be seen complimenting her swimsuit with a white shrug which makes her look all the more scintillating. On the other hand, Sophie Turner can be seen raising the temperatures in her turquoise bikini and a hair bun. The two divas definitely get full marks for their summer fashion. Check out their pictures here-

Priyanka and Sophie have even taken their pet dogs along with them to Miami. In the pictures, Priyanka’s dog Diana and Sophie’s dog Porky can also be seen along with a golden retriever. Not just by the pool, the two actresses are having the time of their life in Miami by shopping together as well. Picture of them in a store have also surfaced the social media. In the clicks, the two can be seen sharing a laugh as they shop for their stuff. While Sophie dons a checkered shirt with shorts, PeeCee is seen in a blue and white off-shoulder dress. Check out-

On the related note, Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 37th birthday in Miami along with her husband Nick Jonas and her family Parineeti Chopra and Madhu Chopra. Loving husband Nick Jonas even paid a whopping amount for a red and gold five-layered cake which complimented the actress’ dress to perfection.

On the professional not, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink next. The actress will start promoting her upcoming Bollywood film by the end of August. The film will hit the theaters on October 11, 2019. It also stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf.

