Mission Mangal vs Batla House: What clash? Akshay Kumar and John Abraham's bromance is real winner

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham are all set to lock horns at the box office on this Independence Day. Akshay's film Mission Mangal and John Abraham's Batla House will hit the screens on the National Holiday. Aiming to cash in on the patriotism fervour, both the films have nationalism at its core. However, if you have been thinking that differences have surfaced between both the actors because of their clash at the ticket window, then you are wrong. Our desi boys are very much friend like before and their latest photos yet again prove it.

John and Akshay accidentally met while promoting their films and what happened was unforgettable. The duo, who have worked together in three films met each other with the same warmth love. Akshay even took to his social media to share a picture of both of them. In the photo, Akshay and John are seen twinning in black tee. He even called Parmanu actor ''a brother from another mother''.

"Make some noise for the Desi Boyz...together we are always a riot! @TheJohnAbraham #BrotherFromAnotherMother," Akshay captioned the photo in which John can be seen giving a piggyback ride to the Kesari actor. Have a look at the photo.

Soon the photo went viral on internet and netizens started dropping adorable remarks in the comment section. ''An ultimate combo both of you are amazing,'' wrote one of Akshay's follower, ''We need desi boyz,'' commented another.

Talking about the much-hyped box office clash of Mission Mangal and Batla House, John had said, "Honestly, if there was a controversy, I would have loved to create it, but Akshay and I are very dear friends, we really get along. In fact, just the other day we texted each other. There is absolutely nothing there. We are just releasing two films on the same day."

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham

Akshay also opened up on the box office battle. He had said, "The clash between any two films is likely to happen. We are making 210 Hindi films and we have 52 weeks in a year so we are bound to have two or more films releasing on the same date."

For unversed, Akshay and John have shared the screen space in Garam Masala (2005), Desi Boyz (2011) and Housefull 2 (2012). Akshay even made a guest appearance in John's 2016 film Dishoom.