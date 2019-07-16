Mission Mangal: Akshay Kumar shares new poster of his space mission film, trailer out on July 18

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will be coming up with an exciting Independence Day release in the form of Mission Mangal. The fans are quite impressed by the teaser of the movie that has an interesting star cast including leading ladies in the form of Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen. The actor has now shared a new poster of the film on social media which unveils the trailer release date on July 18, 2019.

Sharing the poster on his Instagram account, Akshay captioned it as, “Ek kahaani, jisne Indian space science ki paribhasha hi badal di! Get ready for the #MissionMangal Trailer, coming on 18th July.” Have a look:

As per the latest reports, the trailer launch event will take place at a grand event which will take place in Mumbai which will be decorated as per the theme of the film. The actor will be seen playing the role of an ISRO scientist Rakesh Dhawan. Have a look at the teaser here:

Akshay Kumar previously revealed that Mission Mangal is a film that the actor has done just for his daughter. He said, “Mission Mangal, a film which I hope will inspire as much as entertain. A film which I’ve done specially for my daughter and children her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India’s mission to Mars.”

The film is directed by Jagan Shakti and produced by Fox Star Studios. It is all set to release on August 15 this year and will clash with John Abraham's Batla House and Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho at the box office.

