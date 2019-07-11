Thursday, July 11, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Bollywood News
  5. Lion King 2 Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is finally here as Simba

Lion King 2 Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is finally here as Simba

The trailer of Lion King 2 featuring Shah Rukh Khan as Mufasa was released sometime back and now the fans can finally hear Aryan Khan roaring as Simba.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 11, 2019 10:48 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Lion King 2 Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is finally here as Simba

There are few films that take you down the memory lane of your childhood and The Lion King is one of them. Sometime back, the makers of Jon Favreau’s live-action remake Lion King 2 released the Hindi trailer of the film. The voice of King Mufasa has been given by Shah Rukh Khan. The last trailer left his fans wondering as to why Simba was not introduced and now it’s finally time to hear the voice of Simba which has been given by the superstar’s son Aryan Khan.

In the trailer, the fans will finally hear Aryan roaring as Simba. You will definitely be confused at first after hearing his voice which sounds exactly like Shah Rukh. The trailer shows Aryan introducing himself as Simba, Mufasa's son who says that his father has taught him how to be the protector of each and everything under the sun. The Zero actor took to his Instagram account to share the trailer and captioned it as, "Mera Simba.. #TheLionKing @disneyfilmsindia"

In an interview given to IANS, Jon revealed why he wanted to make The Lion King again and said, "It's such a deep part of our culture that it felt like there was a tremendous opportunity to build on that and to retell the story in a different medium."

View this post on Instagram

Witness the beginning of a new chapter. Disney's #TheLionKing in cinemas July 19

A post shared by Walt Disney Studios India (@disneyfilmsindia) on

In an interview to PTI, SRK revealed that it's sad that one remembers their parents only when they are gone. He said, "The story inheritably gives a lot of morals. I personally don't look for morals in a movie and enjoy it as pure entertainment. It is inheritably entertaining because it does talk about relationships. Many times, when kids are growing with their parents, they don’t realize that what their parents say could actually come handy much later on."

He continues, "Somewhere down the line, the story reflects that it’s nicer to listen to your parents and understand the deeper meaning of what they are saying to you. It does teach you that our parents always live within us and their teachings never go away."

Meanwhile, have a look of the previous trailer here: 

The film is all set to release in India, on July 19, 2019. Click here for more Bollywood newsTelevision scoopscelebrity updates and entertainment pictures and videos.

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryShah Rukh Khan reveals why he loves The Lion King Next Story  