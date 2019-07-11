Image Source : INSTAGRAM Lion King 2 Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is finally here as Simba

There are few films that take you down the memory lane of your childhood and The Lion King is one of them. Sometime back, the makers of Jon Favreau’s live-action remake Lion King 2 released the Hindi trailer of the film. The voice of King Mufasa has been given by Shah Rukh Khan. The last trailer left his fans wondering as to why Simba was not introduced and now it’s finally time to hear the voice of Simba which has been given by the superstar’s son Aryan Khan.

In the trailer, the fans will finally hear Aryan roaring as Simba. You will definitely be confused at first after hearing his voice which sounds exactly like Shah Rukh. The trailer shows Aryan introducing himself as Simba, Mufasa's son who says that his father has taught him how to be the protector of each and everything under the sun. The Zero actor took to his Instagram account to share the trailer and captioned it as, "Mera Simba.. #TheLionKing @disneyfilmsindia"

In an interview given to IANS, Jon revealed why he wanted to make The Lion King again and said, "It's such a deep part of our culture that it felt like there was a tremendous opportunity to build on that and to retell the story in a different medium."

In an interview to PTI, SRK revealed that it's sad that one remembers their parents only when they are gone. He said, "The story inheritably gives a lot of morals. I personally don't look for morals in a movie and enjoy it as pure entertainment. It is inheritably entertaining because it does talk about relationships. Many times, when kids are growing with their parents, they don’t realize that what their parents say could actually come handy much later on."

He continues, "Somewhere down the line, the story reflects that it’s nicer to listen to your parents and understand the deeper meaning of what they are saying to you. It does teach you that our parents always live within us and their teachings never go away."

Meanwhile, have a look of the previous trailer here:

The film is all set to release in India, on July 19, 2019.